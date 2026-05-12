Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
'He's A Dirty Player': Controversy Over Colorado's Josh Manson Butt-Ending Minnesota's Michael McCarron Ends In A Double Minor cover image

'He's A Dirty Player': Controversy Over Colorado's Josh Manson Butt-Ending Minnesota's Michael McCarron Ends In A Double Minor

Dylan Loucks
3h
featured
204Members·2,567Posts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Dylan Loucks
3h
Updated at May 12, 2026, 01:12
featured

A heated collision escalated into chaos as officials reviewed a controversial stick infraction, leaving Michael McCarron fuming and sparking a crucial Wild power-play goal in Game 4.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — In Game 4 of the second round matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche, some controversy broke out.

Josh Manson, who missed the first three games of the series with an injury, received a heavy hit by Michael McCarron in the first period.

McCarron blasted Manson and while Manson was going down, he brought McCarron down with him.

When the two were on the ice, Manson, with one around around McCarron, drove his butt-end of his stick into McCarron's ear.

There was no call on the play, and both Trevor Hanson and Jean Hebert got together over by the scorers' table and eventually called a major to review it.

After review, the NHL claimed that Manson attempted a butt-end on McCarron but did not successfully complete it.

NHL Rule 58.5 indicates a double minor is issued for an attempt to butt-end, and an actual butt-end would be a 5-minute major and a game misconduct.

On the double minor, Danila Yurov scored to make it a 1-0 game heading into intermission.

After the period, ESPN interviewed McCarron. He had some choice words to say. Wow.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

The blockbuster trade for Quinn Hughes transformed the Wild's season, delivering immediate impact and propelling them to the second round for the first time in a decade.
thehockeynews.comFrom Blockbuster To Breakthrough: This Is Why The Wild Traded For Quinn HughesThe blockbuster trade for Quinn Hughes transformed the Wild's season, delivering immediate impact and propelling them to the second round for the first time in a decade.

- Wild Beat Stars In 6, Advance To Second Round For The First Time Since 2015.

'Ice in His Veins': Behind The Rookie Who Ended The Wild’s First-Round Curse.

- Kirill Kaprizov Breaks Wild All-Time Playoff Goals Record.

- Wild's Jonas Brodin Is Out With Lower-Body Injury: Timetable.

Minnesota WildColorado AvalancheNHL PlayoffsMichael McCarron
Latest News
2