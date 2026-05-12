'He's A Dirty Player': Controversy Over Colorado's Josh Manson Butt-Ending Minnesota's Michael McCarron Ends In A Double Minor

Josh Manson, who missed the first three games of the series with an injury, received a heavy hit by Michael McCarron in the first period.
McCarron blasted Manson and while Manson was going down, he brought McCarron down with him.
When the two were on the ice, Manson, with one around around McCarron, drove his butt-end of his stick into McCarron's ear.
There was no call on the play, and both Trevor Hanson and Jean Hebert got together over by the scorers' table and eventually called a major to review it.
After review, the NHL claimed that Manson attempted a butt-end on McCarron but did not successfully complete it.
NHL Rule 58.5 indicates a double minor is issued for an attempt to butt-end, and an actual butt-end would be a 5-minute major and a game misconduct.
On the double minor, Danila Yurov scored to make it a 1-0 game heading into intermission.
After the period, ESPN interviewed McCarron. He had some choice words to say. Wow.
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