Dallas Stars Insert Two New Faces Ahead Of Game 6 Vs Minnesota Wild

With the series on the line, Dallas reshuffles its lineup, inserting fresh faces to ignite a crucial Game 6 victory.
ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild (3-2) is back in action tonight against the Dallas Stars (2-3) for Game 6.
The Wild are just one win away and have a 3-2 series lead for the second time in franchise history and the first since 2015 which happened to be the last time they won a round.
Dallas will make some adjustments with its season on the line.
Ahead of Game 6 against the Wild, Dallas inserted two new faces into its lineup, looking to spark a response in a series that has tightened heading back to Minnesota.
With Arttu Hyry injured, the Stars have inserted Michael Bunting into the lineup. He was one of the Stars' two deadline acquisitions. The other?
Tyler Myers, who is coming out of the lineup tonight.
Myers, 36, has played in all five games this postseason and is a minus-5. He injured Mats Zuccarello in Game 1 and had an awful Game 5. Alexander Petrovic will take his spot.
For Minnesota, with no Jonas Brodin, Jeff Petry will enter the lineup. Jake Middleton will move up to play with Jared Spurgeon. Petry will play with Zach Bogosian.
Nico Sturm will also enter the lineup again. Bobby Brink will come out.
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