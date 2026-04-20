Stars' Top Center Remains Out Vs Wild For The Next Two Games

Stars' key offensive weapon sidelined. The Wild could capitalize on this crucial absence, especially given his past playoff dominance.
The Minnesota Wild (1-0) took the ice on Monday morning for morning skate. So did the Dallas Stars (0-1). Stars' head coach Glen Gulutzan announced that Roope Hintz will miss the next two games.
Hintz, 29, did not play in Game 1 and will not play in Game 2 or Game 3, per head coach.
The 6-foot-3 center had 15 goals, 29 assists and 44 points in 53 games during the regular season. He has not played in a game since March 6th.
It is big news for the Wild considering Hintz has owned Minnesota in the playoffs. In just six playoff games, Hintz recorded five goals and seven assists. This all came in 2023 when the Stars beat the Wild in six games.
He scored three goals in Game 2 to tie the series at 1-1. They Wild have never led a series 2-0 in it's history.
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