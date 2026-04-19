Jesper Wallstedt Rewards Wild’s Confidence In Game 1 Win

“He’s a very confident kid,” Hynes said. “He’s a very confident goaltender, and I think the way that he’s playing and the way that he was playing coming into tonight, he’s made those types of saves, and I think it was a big moment. There’s going to be times throughout this series where you’re going to need — there’s going to be a breakdown, there’s going to be a mistake or there’s going to be a great play made by a great player on their team — where you’re going to need a big time save at a key time, and we got that tonight.”