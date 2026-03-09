Early Signs Suggest Jesper Wallstedt Thrives Against The NHL's Best

Jesper Wallstedt's impressive stats against top NHL teams hint at a bright future, showcasing his clutch ability and potential franchise-altering impact.
It’s still early in his career, but the early signs suggest Jesper Wallstedt may be the type of goalie who elevates his game in big moments.
Even after Sunday’s shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche, Wallstedt’s numbers against top competition stand out.
Against teams currently in playoff position, the Minnesota Wild goaltender owns a 7-3-1 record with a .931 save percentage and a 2.45 goals-against average.
"I feel like my game has been in a good position, but goals somehow have ended up happening either way," Wallstedt told reporters after the Avalanche game. "But I like playing these big games. I like playing Colorado, where there's a lot of action and you get to be in the game the whole time. Yeah, I enjoy it."
Wallstedt, 23, still might have a few areas to his game to develop if he’s going to become the elite goaltender many believe he can be. Growth and inconsistency are part of the process for most young goalies. But Wallstedt has proved that he continues to become better and better.
One trait organizations love to see in a potential franchise goalie is the ability to play their best against the best. So far in his young NHL career, Wallstedt appears comfortable in those moments.
If that trend continues, it could be a very encouraging sign for Minnesota’s long-term future, even with Filip Gustavsson under contract. Or, provide the Wild with a massive trade chip to acquire a big-time player.
