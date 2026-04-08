From Doubt To Dominant: Jesper Wallstedt Named Wild’s Bill Masterton Nominee 'It's Been Quite A Turnaround'

"I think it all started with the LA game, the first game of the season that I played. I think just when we were up 3-nothing going into the third, kind of seeing that, okay, you kind of go ahead a little bit and you're like, ‘Well, I might have a shutout in my first game.’ And then you give up three and you’re like, ‘Oh, I might lose my first game.’ And then you go through that, and then you obviously get the win. All the emotions come out. And that's kind of where I (was like), ‘Okay, I can be myself again,’ or, ‘this is me.’ I kind of got to show that with my personality in that win as well. And I think I kind of could let loose a little bit after that. Then obviously had that run in November where everything was just clicking for me and for the team. We were playing so good, and especially defensively, where we just shut everything down. And obviously, that builds confidence into where we're at now. And this year, I just felt like it flew by, and it's been a lot of fun."