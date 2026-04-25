From Perimeter To Pressure: What The Wild Must Fix In Game 4

“Well, I think it's a little bit of both,” Wild forward Nick Foligno said. “I think we just, I don't think we're quick to trigger. I don't think we are understanding of the some of the key spots that we can clue in on, but they're tightening up, right? Like this is what happens as you get on the series. And I think there are a lot of things we're doing to negate them as well. So it's just understanding the chess match that kind of goes between the two teams and knowing that they're going to do things to negate our offense and vice versa. We're going to have to fight a little harder to get inside. And that's part of playoff hockey. It hurts to win. It hurts to get on the inside, but it's the price you pay to get the success that you need. It's an area of focus for both teams. It's not just us. They're doing the same thing. It definitely needs to be an area that we address and get to. And hopefully tomorrow we can do that.”