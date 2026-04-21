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(Game 2) Wild Vs Stars: Line Combinations

Dylan Loucks
6h
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Dylan Loucks
6h
Updated at Apr 21, 2026, 01:27
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Stars shake up lines for Game 2, aiming to rebound after Game 1 loss. Wild sticks with proven combinations as series intensifies.

The Minnesota Wild (1-0) is back in action tonight against the Dallas Stars (0-1) for Game 2.

Minnesota took the ice with the same group of guys that took the ice before Game 1. The Stars have decided to make a few changes.

Minnesota has held a lead in six consecutive playoff series. The Stars have lost Game 1 in nine of their last 11 playoff series.

But in the last eight instances when they have lost Game 1, the Stars are 6-2 in Game 2. They have come back to win five of those eight series.

Here are tonight's lines.

Wild Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Nick Foligno - Danila Yurov - Bobby Brink

Marcus Foligno - Michael McCarron - Yakov Trenin

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin - Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton - Zach Bogosian

Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Robby Fabbri, Hunter Haight, Ben Jones, Nico Sturm, Daemon Hunt, Carson Lambos, Jeff Petry and David Spacek

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (upper-body).

Stars Lines

Justin Hryckowian - Wyatt Johnston - Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson - Matt Duchene - Maveric Bourque

Sam Steel - Arttu Hyry - Jamie Benn

Oskar Back - Radek Faksa - Colin Blackwell

Defense:

Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley - Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel - Tyler Myers

Starting Goaltender: Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Michael Bunting, Kyle Capobianco, Adam Erne, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Nathan Bastian (hand), Roope Hintz (lower-body), Tyler Seguin (ACL).

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