(Game 2) Wild Vs Stars: Line Combinations

Stars shake up lines for Game 2, aiming to rebound after Game 1 loss. Wild sticks with proven combinations as series intensifies.
Minnesota took the ice with the same group of guys that took the ice before Game 1. The Stars have decided to make a few changes.
Minnesota has held a lead in six consecutive playoff series. The Stars have lost Game 1 in nine of their last 11 playoff series.
But in the last eight instances when they have lost Game 1, the Stars are 6-2 in Game 2. They have come back to win five of those eight series.
Here are tonight's lines.
Wild Lines
Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
Nick Foligno - Danila Yurov - Bobby Brink
Marcus Foligno - Michael McCarron - Yakov Trenin
Defense:
Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin - Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton - Zach Bogosian
Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Robby Fabbri, Hunter Haight, Ben Jones, Nico Sturm, Daemon Hunt, Carson Lambos, Jeff Petry and David Spacek
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (upper-body).
Stars Lines
Justin Hryckowian - Wyatt Johnston - Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson - Matt Duchene - Maveric Bourque
Sam Steel - Arttu Hyry - Jamie Benn
Oskar Back - Radek Faksa - Colin Blackwell
Defense:
Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley - Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bichsel - Tyler Myers
Starting Goaltender: Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Michael Bunting, Kyle Capobianco, Adam Erne, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Nathan Bastian (hand), Roope Hintz (lower-body), Tyler Seguin (ACL).
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