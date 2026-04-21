Wild's Mats Zuccarello Out With An Upper-Body Injury Tonight

Minnesota is looking to take a 2-0 series lead for the first time in franchise history and will be without it's top line winger.
Mats Zuccarello will miss Game 2 with an upper-body injury. He was on the ice for morning skate and all signs pointed to the same lineup for the Wild tonight.
But as the Wild took the ice for warmups, Zuccarello was not on the ice in line rushes. Vladimir Tarasenko will take his spot on the top line and Bobby Brink will enter the lineup.
Nick Foligno will move up from the fourth line to the third line with Danila Yurov and Brink. Marcus Foligno will play on the fourth line with Yakov Trenin and Michael McCarron.
Zuccarello, 38, had three assists in Game 1 and will not play tonight. He had 15 goals, 39 assists and 54 points in 59 regular season games this season.
A big loss for the Wild.
The injury is likely from the elbow to the head by Stars' defenseman Tyler Myers.
*We will update any Zuccarello injury news here.*
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