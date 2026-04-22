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(Game 3) Wild Vs Stars: Starting Goaltending Matchup

Dylan Loucks
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Can Minnesota's young netminder steal a series lead on home ice?

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild (1-1) is back in action tonight for Game 3 against the Dallas Stars (1-1). It is the first home game of the series for Minnesota.

After winning Game 1 and dropping Game 2, the Wild will look to take a 2-1 series lead for the fourth time in a row.

Unfortunately for the Wild, they lost the previous three in six games after going up 2-1.

The Wild have won ten Game 3's in their playoff history out of 18 games. They are 2-8 when winning Game 3 and winning the round.

Tonight, the WIld will stay with the rookie in net.

Jesper Wallstedt will start for Minnesota. He is 1-1-0 with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage through two games.

"He looks just really solid and confident," Wild head coach John Hynes said. "The way that he's moving. The way that he's tracking pucks. His rebound control. His ability to make some big saves through his competitive nature and his positioning. He looks highly competitive, but he's focused, and he's just playing his game."

Jake Oettinger will start again for the Stars. He is 1-1-0 with a 3.54 goals-against average and a .879 save percentage through two games.

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