(Game 6) Wild Vs Stars: Game Preview, Line Combinations

Wild face Stars in a pivotal Game 6. Preview key matchups, predicted lines, and the critical factors deciding who advances.
ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild (3-2) is back in action tonight against the Dallas Stars (2-3) for Game 6.
The Wild are just one win away and have a 3-2 series lead for the second time in franchise history and the first since 2015 which happened to be the last time they won a round.
Dallas will make some adjustments with its season on the line.
With Arttu Hyry injured, the Stars have inserted Michael Bunting into the lineup. Tyler Myers will also come out and Alexander Petrovic will take his spot.
For Minnesota, with no Jonas Brodin, Jeff Petry will enter the lineup. Jake Middleton will move up to play with Jared Spurgeon. Petry will play with Zach Bogosian.
Nico Sturm will also enter the lineup again. Bobby Brink will come out.
Here are the projected lines tonight.
Wild Lines
Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin - Michael McCarron - Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno - Nico Sturm - Nick Foligno
Defense:
Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber
Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon
Zach Bogosian - Jeff Petry
Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Danila Yurov, Bobby Brink, Matt Kiersted, Daemon Hunt, Calvin Petersen.
Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower-body).
Stars Lines
Jason Robertson - Wyatt Johnston - Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel - Matt Duchene - Mikko Rantanen
Michael Bunting - Justin Hryckowian - Jamie Benn
Oskar Bäck - Radek Faksa - Colin Blackwell
Defense:
Thomas Harley - Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell - Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel - Alex Petrovic
Starting Goaltender: Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Adam Erne, Tyler Myers.
Injured: Nils Lundqvist (upper-body), Nathan Bastian (upper-body), Arttu Hyry (lower-body), Roope Hintz (lower-body).
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