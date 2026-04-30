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(Game 6) Wild Vs Stars: Game Preview, Line Combinations

Dylan Loucks
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Wild face Stars in a pivotal Game 6. Preview key matchups, predicted lines, and the critical factors deciding who advances.

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild (3-2) is back in action tonight against the Dallas Stars (2-3) for Game 6.

The Wild are just one win away and have a 3-2 series lead for the second time in franchise history and the first since 2015 which happened to be the last time they won a round.

Dallas will make some adjustments with its season on the line.

With Arttu Hyry injured, the Stars have inserted Michael Bunting into the lineup. Tyler Myers will also come out and Alexander Petrovic will take his spot.

For Minnesota, with no Jonas Brodin, Jeff Petry will enter the lineup. Jake Middleton will move up to play with Jared Spurgeon. Petry will play with Zach Bogosian.

Nico Sturm will also enter the lineup again. Bobby Brink will come out.

Here are the projected lines tonight.

Wild Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin - Michael McCarron - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno - Nico Sturm - Nick Foligno

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Zach Bogosian - Jeff Petry

Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Danila Yurov, Bobby Brink, Matt Kiersted, Daemon Hunt, Calvin Petersen.

Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower-body).

Stars Lines

Jason Robertson - Wyatt Johnston - Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel - Matt Duchene - Mikko Rantanen

Michael Bunting - Justin Hryckowian - Jamie Benn

Oskar Bäck - Radek Faksa - Colin Blackwell

Defense:

Thomas Harley - Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell - Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel - Alex Petrovic

Starting Goaltender: Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Adam Erne, Tyler Myers.

Injured: Nils Lundqvist (upper-body), Nathan Bastian (upper-body), Arttu Hyry (lower-body), Roope Hintz (lower-body).

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