'He's The Future Of This Team': Behind Wallstedt's Phenomenal Performance In Game 4
The young goalie's playoff heroics are electrifying the ice, showcasing poise and dominance that signals a franchise-altering arrival. His calm under pressure defines this intense series.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — For 79 minutes and 31 seconds, Jesper Wallstedt didn’t blink.
Not when the game stretched past regulation. Not when it pushed into yet another overtime. Not even when the Dallas Stars (2-2) threw everything they had at him.
The 23-year-old stopped 43-of-45 shots, turning in another statement performance in a series that’s quickly becoming his arrival moment.
Through four playoff games, Wallstedt now owns a 2.06 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.
These numbers aren't just keeping the Minnesota Wild (2-2) alive; they are starting to define the identity of this series.
And inside the Wild locker room, there’s no hesitation about what they’re watching unfold.
“Unreal. Wally’s persona is, I mean, he's just a guy that you, when you see a kid have that swagger, you just like, he’s got it, and there’s nothing better being in that position as a goalie," Marcus Foligno said. "Him and Gus have been great all year. Wally's just, we've known this for a while now that he was gonna be this stud goalie, and when you get to know him, he's got that attitude of a stud goalie. So we're excited on how well he's playing. And he made I think a low blocker save just before we scored. That was a great shot by their guy. Just like Oettinger, these are world-class goalies going at it right now.”
And then he took it a step further.
“Just the way he carries himself. Off ice. Just a great guy. He's got his chin up high, and he just walks around like he owns the room sometimes. And we're gonna settle him down a bit. But he's in the moment, and that's what's fun. You got a goalie who’s excited to be in the net. And as a young guy, I mean, I don’t want to say he's playing with house money, but he's got nothing to lose. He's the future of this team and big part of our goalie tandem. And he wants to win. I think he's a huge competitor, and I think we saw last year him get stifled by it and get rattled. And we saw him come back and be the goalie of this year.”
That confidence and that calmness are what stands out most. Even in chaos, Wallstedt looks untouched by it.
“For me? No. I feel very calm. I just focus on making the next save, no matter what happens," Wallstedt said. "That’s all I can affect, that’s all I can do is make sure I do my best to keep our team in it and give us a solid chance to win.”
It showed late in regulation, when a scramble in front nearly ended it.
“Well, first the D shot I was kind of screen on, so I didn’t really see that, I didn’t see the release. I think it got tipped right in front of me, so I kind of picked it up there again, but I was a little bit out of position, I think.
“And after that, I knew the puck was behind me and I tried to just get my legs to the post and reach. Obviously, the guys did a great job keeping it out. We did what we had to to make sure that one didn’t go in.”
The Wild fed off it. There is no question. This is his first time in the playoffs and he does not seemed fazed by it at all.
For many stretches in the game, like in the second period when Dallas had over five minutes of straight offensive zone time, Wallstedt kept the Wild in a game they had no business winning.
Wild captain Jared Spurgeon saw it from the back end as well.
“He’s been playing awesome for us. Keeps us calm back there, makes those big saves, and obviously he had some big ones in the first as well and in overtime just keeping us in it and staying cool.”
The thing is, Filip Gustavsson had been the guy for the Wild all season. Wallstedt had a good rookie season but everyone knew it would be Gustavsson in the net for the playoffs.
Until it wasn't.
Wallstedt went 4-1-0 with a 1.82 goals-against average and .936 save percentage in the last five starts of the season. He was 9-3-4 this season against playoff teams and led the NHL with a .931 save percentage.
Gustavsson allowed four or more goals in five of his final six starts and went 2-4-0 with a 4.25 goals-against average and .836 save percentage.
Although the decision might have come as a surprise, it made sense why head coach John Hynes went with Wallstedt.
“He was playing at the top of his game, so part of that is just, I think, when you look at how he was playing and how he was leading up to it. He was confident. He was the top of his game. He was playing really well," Hynes said. "I think he met the moment in Game 1 and got his feet under him, and now he plays consistently, he’s not doing anything that’s not in his repertoire to play. He’s just playing his game, and he’s played very good.”
Usually, there is a coming-out moment when you know this kid has got it or not. Brock Faber said, not really.
“I mean, you could tell right away. He has a confidence about him that you obviously need in your goalie, and for how young he is, how talented he is, and how poised he is in the net, he wants to be on the ice, and he wants to be on the ice in the biggest games. That’s what makes him so special. He’s been playing awesome. Knowing him, he just can’t wait for the next one.”
Even Hynes kept it simple.
“I thought Wally was solid again. Very solid. There were some big momentum swings in the game where they kind of dictated for a while and then we dictated for a while but when we needed him the most, he came up big.”
And when the moment finally swung Minnesota’s way, Wallstedt let it out.
“I almost touched the roof, I got so excited. It felt like we were so close, so many times and it finally went in. It’s such a nice feeling.”
This isn’t just a hot stretch anymore. It’s not just a young goalie stealing a game. It’s a team starting to believe that no matter how long a game goes, they’ve got the guy in net to outlast it.
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