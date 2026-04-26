'He's The Future Of This Team': Behind Wallstedt's Phenomenal Performance In Game 4

“Just the way he carries himself. Off ice. Just a great guy. He's got his chin up high, and he just walks around like he owns the room sometimes. And we're gonna settle him down a bit. But he's in the moment, and that's what's fun. You got a goalie who’s excited to be in the net. And as a young guy, I mean, I don’t want to say he's playing with house money, but he's got nothing to lose. He's the future of this team and big part of our goalie tandem. And he wants to win. I think he's a huge competitor, and I think we saw last year him get stifled by it and get rattled. And we saw him come back and be the goalie of this year.”