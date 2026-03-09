High School Hockey Championship Crowd Tops Every NHL Game

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament once again proved why the Land of 10,000 Lakes proudly calls itself the State of Hockey.
Saturday night’s Class AA State Championship between Minnetonka and Moorhead drew 19,648 fans to Grand Casino Arena.
This crowd was larger than 11 NHL games played that same day. Among the NHL matchups outdrawn by the Minnesota high school championship:
Nashville Predators at Buffalo Sabres: 19,070
Utah Mammoth at Columbus Blue Jackets: 18,668
Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs: 18,514
Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins: 18,342
Carolina Hurricanes at Calgary Flames: 18,302
Montreal Canadiens at Los Angeles Kings: 18,145
Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins: 17,850
New York Islanders at San Jose Sharks: 17,435
Ottawa Senators at Seattle Kraken: 17,151
New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils: 16,514
Vancouver Canucks at Winnipeg Jets: 14,294
For context, Grand Casino Arena's listed capacity for NHL games is 18,000, meaning the state tournament crowd packed the building beyond a typical Wild sellout.
The Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament has long been one of the sport’s most unique spectacles, where student sections arrive hours early, entire towns travel across the state and players skate in front of crowds most junior or college programs never experience.
Not to mention it was one of the best games. Minnetonka was up 4-1 in the third period and Moorhead was able to come all the way back and win it 5-4 in double overtime.
People always ask why Minnesota is called the State of Hockey when the Minnesota Wild haven’t won a Stanley Cup.
This is why.
Minnesota also produces more NHL players and Division I college hockey players than any other state. Over 300 Minnesota-born players have played in the NHL, consistently leading all states in active players and draft picks.
50 players from Minnesota have appeared in an NHL game this year. 16 Minnesota natives were drafted last season.
Hockey isn’t just a pro sport here. It’s a way of life.
