Home Ice, Childhood Dreams: Bobby Brink Scores In Wild Home Debut

ST. PAUL, Minn - Growing up in Minnesota, Bobby Brink spent plenty of nights in the stands at Xcel Energy Center, now Grand Casino Arena, watching the team he dreamed of playing for.
On Tuesday night, he finally skated onto that same ice wearing a Minnesota Wild jersey for the first time.
Then he scored.
“Pretty special,” Brink said. “The fans make it special, just their enthusiasm. I remember sitting in there and watching guys like (Zach) Parise and (Marian) Gaborik score goals, so a special day. It’s hard not to hear (the fans) with how loud they were. It gave me chills listening to them. They made it special.”
Brink even wears No. 10, the number long associated with Gaborik during some of the most exciting times in franchise history. The number Brink wore in Philadelphia because of Gaborik.
"Yeah, I mean, it is definitely cool," Brink said. "Obviously, Gaborik was a great player here. He had a lot of special years and meant a lot to the organization. Hopefully, I can try to carry on a little bit of what he did."
So what a perfect time to score his first goal in a Wild sweater then on home ice. That goal certainly was not celebrated alone.
When the goal was announced, the fans of the entire lower bowl of the arena stood up and cheered. Brink got a standing ovation.
It was also a night shared with a huge support system. Brink said he had countless people here from friends, family and familiar faces. All at the arena to watch the Minnesota native's home debut.
Before even reaching the NHL, Brink built an impressive resume in the state. He played for Minnetonka where he recorded 21 goals, 49 assists and 70 points in 50 games. He also won the State Championship in 2018 which was played at the Wild's home rink.
Brink, 24, also played countless games at the arena with Denver University for the NCHC frozen faceoff. He recorded 27 goals, 65 assists and 92 points in 84 career games for Denver.
In the 2021-22 season, Brink had the most assists and points in the entire NCAA. He later won a National Championship with Denver before starting his NHL career.
All of it led to the moment he finally experienced Tuesday night.
“It’s not a one-time thing,” Brink said. “You just kind of dream about being out here, just coming to games, because it was always special to come watch. It was a special night for me and my family.”
Brink had played in the building before but never like this. This time, he wasn’t just another Minnesota kid watching the dream. He was living it.
