Hunter Haight Gets It Back: Wild Rookie Nets First NHL Goal One Night After An Overturned Goal

“Really happy for Hunter,” Hynes said. “One that last night it got turned back but he doesn’t have to sit on it for another year. But just his development, I really like the way he’s going about his business. He’s gotten better. Second-year pro, he’s had his stints up here. He’s really produced and played well down in Iowa and you see him come up here and he’s more comfortable. He’s now, for him and for us, showing some things that I think are on a high trajectory, which is a real positive.”