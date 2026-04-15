Hunter Haight Gets It Back: Wild Rookie Nets First NHL Goal One Night After An Overturned Goal

Redemption found. Rookie Hunter Haight nets his first NHL goal, a stunning score that seals a Wild victory and ignites the roaring home crowd.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Hunter Haight did not have to wait long for redemption.
One night after seeing what would have been his first NHL goal overturned, the Minnesota Wild rookie got it back in the best way possible, scoring the first goal of his NHL career in front of an electric home crowd.
“It’s frustrating when something like that happens,” Haight said. “But I kind of knew right away that it was going to get called back. So it feels really good to score tonight.”
The goal was a fitting payoff in the final game of the regular season for a player the Wild believes is trending in the right direction.
Haight’s moment came off a setup from Nick Foligno and Marcus Foligno, two veterans who have helped make his adjustment to the NHL easier.
“It’s awesome,” Haight said. “The opportunity to play with those two guys, you learn so much, just the little details. You come back from a shift, and they’re giving you insight on what they see. So, it was really cool to do it.”
Foligno was smiling just as much as Haight was on the bench. And even was hugging him when they announced the goal in the arena.
“Actually, JoJo said, ‘I wonder how many games played versus assists between him and I?’” Foligno said. “So pretty good stat by JoJo. Yeah, I’m just thrilled for him. It’s so cool to watch a kid get his first goal. You know what you felt like when you got yours, and especially the other night when he thought he had it. He scored a way more beautiful one tonight. So I’m thrilled for him, especially in a win.”
“Fliggy got a little sauce on it, and I just tried to settle the puck down quick,” Haight said. “Just made sure I had it before I let it go.”
When the puck went in, the building erupted. Haight soaked it in as the crowd roared, then got an equally memorable reaction on the bench when Foligno wrapped him up after the announcement.
It was the crowd had been in quite some time.
“This crowd is unbelievable,” Haight said. “It was really cool to hear them erupt and roar.”
Of Foligno’s embrace, Haight added: “I’ve always said it, this locker room is full of amazing people. And Fliggy, ever since he got here, he’s been there for me and kind of taken me under his wing.”
For Haight, the goal was more than a single highlight. It was a snapshot of the progress he has made from Game 1 to Game 82, and a reminder of what could be ahead.
Haight, 22, made the team out of camp and played in the first two games of the season. He was later sent down and finished the AHL season with 18 goals and 32 points in 51 games.
He was just named AHL player of the week as well.
“Every opportunity to play in the lineup is big,” Haight said. “I’m trying my best to make sure that I stay and keep doing that. So, yeah, it’s pretty nice.”
His focus now shifts immediately to next season, where his mindset will stay the same. To make the team out of camp again but this time maybe be a regular.
“My goal going into every training camp is to try to make the lineup,” Haight said. “I think I’ve done a great job, development-wise, heading into next season, and I feel really good heading into next year.”
Wild coach John Hynes said Haight’s first NHL goal was a deserved reward, but he also pointed to the bigger picture.
“Really happy for Hunter,” Hynes said. “One that last night it got turned back but he doesn’t have to sit on it for another year. But just his development, I really like the way he’s going about his business. He’s gotten better. Second-year pro, he’s had his stints up here. He’s really produced and played well down in Iowa and you see him come up here and he’s more comfortable. He’s now, for him and for us, showing some things that I think are on a high trajectory, which is a real positive.”
After the disappointment of the overturned goal the night before, Haight made sure this one counted.
And judging by the reaction from the crowd, the bench, and the locker room around him, it was a moment no one there was going to forget.
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