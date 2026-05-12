Loucks: Avalanche Show The Wild The Difference Between Contenders And Pretenders
A stagnant offense and perimeter play pushed Minnesota to the brink. Facing a championship-caliber Colorado squad, the Wild abandoned their identity and failed to test a vulnerable goaltender.
They did not lose because of Josh Manson’s attempted butt-end on Michael McCarron. They did not lose because of officiating. They did not lose because of bad luck.
They lost because, in the biggest game of their season, they looked nothing like a serious Stanley Cup contender.
This was the swing game of the series. Everybody knew it. Tie the series 2-2, and suddenly the pressure shifts back to the Colorado Avalanche. Lose, and you are down 3-1 against a team loaded with championship pedigree and superstar talent that knows exactly how to close out playoff series. They are 14-2 when up 3-1.
And the Wild responded with one of their worst performances of the postseason.
After scoring the first goal of the game, Minnesota went 19 minutes and one hour of real time without recording a single shot on goal.
Nineteen.
Against a goalie who had not started a game in 27 days.
That alone should be embarrassing.
Meanwhile, Jesper Wallstedt was left trying to survive a barrage of defensive breakdowns while the team in front of him completely abandoned the direct, physical style that got them this far in the first place.
The Avalanche were turning to a netminder who looked uncomfortable and shaky in relief during Game 3. Common sense says you simplify the game immediately. Throw pucks on net. Crash rebounds. Create chaos. Make him work east-west. Test his movement. Test his timing. Test everything.
Instead, the Wild played the entire night looking for the perfect play that never existed.
Too many perimeter touches. Too many forced passes through the middle. Too many failed controlled entries. Too many turnovers at both blue lines. Too much hesitation. Too much “cute” hockey.
“We didn’t play direct enough," Wild head coach John Hynes said. "I think the style of game that we needed to play to win the game, we didn’t. We made the conscious choice not to play that way tonight, so we’ll readdress that and then we’ll get ready for Game 5.”
At some point in playoff hockey, especially against Colorado’s speed and pressure, you have to stop pretending every rush is going to turn into a highlight-reel tap-in. Dump the puck in. Get on the forecheck. Win a battle. Force the defense to turn.
The Avalanche understood that. The Wild never did. Which was the complete opposite from Game 3.
Colorado spent the night playing direct, playoff hockey. They got pucks behind Minnesota’s defense. They attacked rebounds. They forced Wallstedt to fight through layers of traffic. They simplified their game because they understood the stakes.
Minnesota spent the night skating along the perimeter hoping something pretty would magically open up.
Hynes was brutally honest afterward, and frankly, he should have been.
The most concerning part of his answer came when he was asked when he noticed the Wild were drifting away from the style needed to win.
“I would say from the start,” Hynes said. “We just didn’t have the same mindset and execution to the things that we need to be able to execute.”
From the start. That is damning.
This was not a case of the Avalanche slowly taking over the game. This was not a team that played well for 40 minutes and collapsed late. Hynes essentially admitted the Wild never mentally arrived at the rink with the proper mindset for the biggest game of the series.
And honestly, it showed.
Nico Sturm, who tied the game in the third period, may have delivered the clearest assessment of the entire night.
“We made bad decisions with the puck tonight, especially in the first half of the game,” Sturm said. “And, to be honest, we probably didn't deserve to win when you take the whole game into perspective. I felt like we started playing with about seven, eight minutes left in the second period, that's when we found our game. At both blue lines, really, that team is too good to where you can get away with some of those mistakes, turning pucks over at the far blue line, not getting pucks out at our blue line. And overall, when you take the whole game, the final score is probably where it was supposed to be, to be honest.”
Exactly.
The final score was flattering to Minnesota.
Jesper Wallstedt was the only reason the game remained remotely competitive for as long as it did.
The same goalie Marcus Foligno recently called a franchise goalie. The same young netminder Quinn Hughes praised for his swagger and poise. The same 23-year-old who has repeatedly been framed as one of the most important pieces of the Wild’s future.
And in the biggest game of the series, the Wild abandoned him.
Minnesota had absolutely no business still being within striking distance midway through the game, but Wallstedt kept bailing them out. Rush chances. Rebounds. Net-front scrambles. Broken coverages. Odd-man looks. He kept fighting while the team in front of him spent most of the night turning pucks over or circling the offensive zone without ever threatening anything dangerous.
Even Wallstedt basically described the exact difference between the two teams.
“It felt like they were doing a lot of what we want to do,” Wallstedt said. “Quick with the puck. Get it down deep. Work our players down low. They got a lot of pucks to the net. They were creating rebounds. They were creating scoring chances. We want to do the exact same thing.”
That quote tells the entire story.
Colorado played like the team Minnesota claims it wants to become.
Minnesota played like a team trying to avoid mistakes instead of trying to win.
And then there was Matt Boldy.
At some point, the Wild need more than flashes from one of their franchise stars. Colorado’s top-end players are driving games. Nathan MacKinnon imposes himself on every shift. Even Cale Makar controls stretches of play while severly injured. Martin Necas attacks with speed and forces defenders into panic mode.
Boldy spent much of Game 4 turning pucks over.
Particularly brutal was a second-period power play where he repeatedly tried to force controlled entries and cross-ice plays through pressure instead of making the simple decision. Dump the puck in. Make Colorado defend. Force retrievals. Grind the game down.
Instead, the Wild kept handing the Avalanche transition opportunities.
It was the type of hockey that loses playoff games.
Boldy admitted afterward he needs to be better.
“Yeah. I would like to make a little bit more of an impact and play a little better,” Boldy said. “But I think I’d say that after almost every game I play. Step up here in the next game here and make a difference.”
The Wild need that “next game” version immediately because one meaningful goal in the series — and even that being an empty-netter — is not enough from a player of his caliber.
The most frustrating part is that Colorado showed Minnesota exactly how to attack this game.
Nothing fancy.
Nothing complicated.
Just direct, determined playoff hockey.
They dumped pucks in and went to work. They won races. They won battles. They got pucks to dangerous areas. They made simple plays over and over again until Minnesota cracked.
The Wild never matched that urgency.
Danila Yurov’s answer afterward might have been the most revealing quote of the night.
What was the difference between the two teams?
“I don't know,” Yurov said. “They wanted to win.”
That answer should sting inside Minnesota’s locker room.
Because it looked true.
Even the game-winning goal perfectly captured the series. Jake Middleton, who has struggled throughout the matchup, attempted to chip the puck off the glass and out. He missed. Jack Drury kept it alive. Parker Kelly scored his first career playoff goal.
Colorado capitalized on the mistake because Colorado was hunting the game.
And afterward, somehow, too much of the conversation drifted toward Manson and McCarron.
McCarron spent more energy discussing the butt-end than discussing why the Wild completely lost their identity. But here is the uncomfortable reality: even if Minnesota had gotten a five-minute power play there, what exactly suggested they were suddenly going to capitalize on it?
Another failed entry?
Another turnover at the blue line?
Another minute of passing around the perimeter without shooting?
That is the problem.
Championship teams understand moments like Game 4. Colorado understood it. They have won a Stanley Cup before. They know that pretty playoff hockey does not survive in May. They know that going 19 minutes without a shot on goal because you are searching for the perfect pass is a recipe for disaster.
Minnesota learned that lesson the hard way.
Now they are one loss away from elimination because the Avalanche showed up understanding what the moment required, while the Wild spent most of the night playing like they still had time to figure it out later.
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