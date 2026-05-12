Loucks: Avalanche Show The Wild The Difference Between Contenders And Pretenders

“We made bad decisions with the puck tonight, especially in the first half of the game,” Sturm said. “And, to be honest, we probably didn't deserve to win when you take the whole game into perspective. I felt like we started playing with about seven, eight minutes left in the second period, that's when we found our game. At both blue lines, really, that team is too good to where you can get away with some of those mistakes, turning pucks over at the far blue line, not getting pucks out at our blue line. And overall, when you take the whole game, the final score is probably where it was supposed to be, to be honest.”