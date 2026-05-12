Michael McCarron Calls Josh Manson ‘Dirty,’ But Wild Have Bigger Problems Than A Butt-End

"I'm not sure exactly what their options are when they make that call. I was just hoping that it didn't have to be a major because I didn't think like, he definitely hits him with a stick. And, you know, a little undiscipline there, but it didn't look to me like it was vicious enough to be like a five minute major and a game misconduct," Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said. "So at that point, I was just kind of hoping for the best, and for Manson to stay in the game.