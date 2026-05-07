Loucks: Minnesota's Biggest Strength Has Now Become The Biggest Problem

"Exactly. You want to play with the puck. I think the biggest thing is to not get beaten back by the dman," Nico Sturm said on how important physical play will be to stop the Avalanche off the rush. "Sometimes, that's the thing with physicality. You can also overdo it, and then you kind of get yourself out of position because you want to finish a hit, and it ends up, you know, you take yourself kind of out of place. So, you've got to tread the line. You want to be physical, but you don't want to run around like a bunch of chickens with their heads cut off, right? So it's, it's always a fine line to tread."