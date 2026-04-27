Mats Zuccarello Practices With Team Ahead Of Game 5

A crucial player returns to the ice. Can Mats Zuccarello's presence ignite the offense and turn the tide for his team in Game 5?
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (2-2) hit the ice for a practice before traveling for Game 5 against the Dallas Stars (2-2) in Dallas.
Minnesota evened the series with an overtime winner on Saturday after losing in double overtime in Game 3.
The Wild did not practice on Sunday so this was the first practice since last game.
Mats Zuccarello, who has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, was on the ice to practice power play work.
Bobby Brink had been taking Zuccarello's spot on the first line and top power play the last few games.
It would be huge if Zuccarello came back for Game 5 on Tuesday. He got hurt in Game 1 after recording three assists in the win. The Wild's power play is 1-for-15 without Zuccarello.
They went 2-for-4 in Game 1 with him.
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