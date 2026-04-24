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Mats Zuccarello, Yakov Trenin Not On The Ice On Eve Of Game 4

Dylan Loucks
14h
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Dylan Loucks
14h
Updated at Apr 24, 2026, 17:40
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Concerns rise as key forwards Mats Zuccarello and Yakov Trenin miss crucial practice time before Game 4, casting doubt on their availability.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (1-2) is back on the ice for practice on the eve of Game 4 against the Dallas Stars (2-1).

Mats Zuccarello has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury and was not on the ice on Friday for practice.

Yakov Trenin missed Game 3 with an upper-body injury as well and was not on the ice for practice on Friday.

Wild head coach John Hynes said after practice that Trenin will not play. Zuccarello skated before practice so they will see if he can play or not later.

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