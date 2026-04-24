Mats Zuccarello, Yakov Trenin Not On The Ice On Eve Of Game 4

Mats Zuccarello has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury and was not on the ice on Friday for practice.
Yakov Trenin missed Game 3 with an upper-body injury as well and was not on the ice for practice on Friday.
Wild head coach John Hynes said after practice that Trenin will not play. Zuccarello skated before practice so they will see if he can play or not later.
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