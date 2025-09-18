    • Powered by Roundtable

    Minnesota Wild Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

    Dylan Loucks
    Sep 18, 2025, 13:33
    ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild announced its training camp schedule and roster for the 2025-26 season. 

    After media day on Wednesday, the Wild officially open training camp on Thursday. The Wild’s training camp roster consists of 61 players.

    FORWARDS (34):

    12 Matt Boldy 

    13 Yakov Trenin 

    14 Joel Eriksson Ek 

    16 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 

    17 Marcus Foligno 

    18 Vinnie Hinostroza

    19 Tyler Pitlick

    20 Brett Leason

    22 Danila Yurov

    23 Marco Rossi

    26 Jean-Luc Foudy

    27 Cameron Butler

    28 Liam Ohgren

    36 Mats Zuccarello

    38 Ryan Hartman

    39 Ben Jones

    43 Hunter Haight

    45 Mark Liwiski

    47 Bradley Marek

    51 Carter Klippenstein

    53 Matthew Sop

    58 Riley Heidt

    59 Ryan Sandelin

    60 Michael Milne

    65 Lirim Amidovski

    68 Rasmus Kumpulainen

    72 Elliot Desnoyers

    76 Caedan Bankier

    78 Nico Sturm

    80 Adam Benak

    84 Ryan McGuire

    90 Marcus Johansson

    91 Vladimir Tarasenko

    97 Kirill Kaprizov

    DEFENSEMEN (20):

    3 Jack Johnson

    5 Jake Middleton

    7 Brock Faber

    8 Zeev Buium

    24 Zach Bogosian

    25 Jonas Brodin

    41 Ben Gleason

    46 Jared Spurgeon

    48 Matt Kiersted

    49 Jack Peart

    52 Wyatt Newpower

    55 David Jiricek

    61 Rowan Topp

    63 Will Zmolek 

    67 Jordan Tourigny

    71 Carson Lambos

    73 Kyle Masters

    81 Stevie Leskovar

    82 David Spacek

    86 Mike Koster

    GOALTENDERS (7):

    30 Jesper Wallstedt

    32 Filip Gustavsson

    35 Samuel Hlavaj

    40 Cal Petersen

    50 Riley Mercer

    95 Chase Wutzke

    96 William Rousseau

