Minnesota Wild Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild announced its training camp schedule and roster for the 2025-26 season.

After media day on Wednesday, the Wild officially open training camp on Thursday. The Wild’s training camp roster consists of 61 players.

FORWARDS (34):

12 Matt Boldy

13 Yakov Trenin

14 Joel Eriksson Ek

16 Nicolas Aube-Kubel

17 Marcus Foligno

18 Vinnie Hinostroza

19 Tyler Pitlick

20 Brett Leason

22 Danila Yurov

23 Marco Rossi

26 Jean-Luc Foudy

27 Cameron Butler

28 Liam Ohgren

36 Mats Zuccarello

38 Ryan Hartman

39 Ben Jones

43 Hunter Haight

45 Mark Liwiski

47 Bradley Marek

51 Carter Klippenstein

53 Matthew Sop

58 Riley Heidt

59 Ryan Sandelin

60 Michael Milne

65 Lirim Amidovski

68 Rasmus Kumpulainen

72 Elliot Desnoyers

76 Caedan Bankier

78 Nico Sturm

80 Adam Benak

84 Ryan McGuire

90 Marcus Johansson

91 Vladimir Tarasenko

97 Kirill Kaprizov

DEFENSEMEN (20):

3 Jack Johnson

5 Jake Middleton

7 Brock Faber

8 Zeev Buium

24 Zach Bogosian

25 Jonas Brodin

41 Ben Gleason

46 Jared Spurgeon

48 Matt Kiersted

49 Jack Peart

52 Wyatt Newpower

55 David Jiricek

61 Rowan Topp

63 Will Zmolek

67 Jordan Tourigny

71 Carson Lambos

73 Kyle Masters

81 Stevie Leskovar

82 David Spacek

86 Mike Koster

GOALTENDERS (7):

30 Jesper Wallstedt

32 Filip Gustavsson

35 Samuel Hlavaj

40 Cal Petersen

50 Riley Mercer

95 Chase Wutzke

96 William Rousseau

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

Minnesota Wild: What's New On The Kirill Kaprizov Contract Extension

ST. PAUL, Minn - Just about a week ago Kirill Kaprizov was offered a 8-year contract extension worth $128 million. Just about a week ago Kirill Kaprizov was offered a 8-year contract extension worth $128 million. He rejected the offer which would've made him the highest paid player in the NHL.

- Is It Time To Panic: Kirill Kaprizov Contract Extension Situation.

- Minnesota Wild Announce Helmet Sponsor For 2025-26 Season.

- Marc-Andre Fleury Signs Professional Tryout With The Pittsburgh Penguins.

- Former Minnesota Wild Forward Inducted Into U.S. Hockey Hall Of Fame.

- Former Minnesota Wild Defenseman Retires From NHL.

- Former Minnesota Wild Prospect Signs One-Year Deal With Columbus.