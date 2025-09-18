Minnesota Wild Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild announced its training camp schedule and roster for the 2025-26 season.
After media day on Wednesday, the Wild officially open training camp on Thursday. The Wild’s training camp roster consists of 61 players.
FORWARDS (34):
12 Matt Boldy
13 Yakov Trenin
14 Joel Eriksson Ek
17 Marcus Foligno
18 Vinnie Hinostroza
22 Danila Yurov
23 Marco Rossi
26 Jean-Luc Foudy
27 Cameron Butler
36 Mats Zuccarello
38 Ryan Hartman
39 Ben Jones
43 Hunter Haight
45 Mark Liwiski
47 Bradley Marek
51 Carter Klippenstein
53 Matthew Sop
58 Riley Heidt
59 Ryan Sandelin
60 Michael Milne
65 Lirim Amidovski
68 Rasmus Kumpulainen
72 Elliot Desnoyers
76 Caedan Bankier
84 Ryan McGuire
90 Marcus Johansson
DEFENSEMEN (20):
5 Jake Middleton
7 Brock Faber
8 Zeev Buium
24 Zach Bogosian
25 Jonas Brodin
41 Ben Gleason
46 Jared Spurgeon
49 Jack Peart
52 Wyatt Newpower
55 David Jiricek
61 Rowan Topp
63 Will Zmolek
67 Jordan Tourigny
71 Carson Lambos
73 Kyle Masters
81 Stevie Leskovar
82 David Spacek
86 Mike Koster
GOALTENDERS (7):
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson
35 Samuel Hlavaj
50 Riley Mercer
95 Chase Wutzke
96 William Rousseau
