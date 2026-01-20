Minnesota Wild Potential Trade Target Off The Board

The Sharks traded two second-round picks along with a depth defenseman to the Canucks for Kiefer Sherwood.
Sherwood, 30, has 17 goals, 23 points, and 210 hits in 44 games this season with the Canucks and is now a member of the Sharks.
Minnesota had been interested in him. Even after the Quinn Hughes trade, the Wild still had some interest.
Now the Wild will have to pivot to a different plan.
