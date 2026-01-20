Logo
Minnesota Wild Potential Trade Target Off The Board cover image

Minnesota Wild Potential Trade Target Off The Board

Dylan Loucks
5h
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

A key Minnesota Wild trade target lands with San Jose. Now the Wild must pivot their strategy and seek alternatives to bolster the roster.

On Monday a trade was made in the NHL between the San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks.

It included a forward the Minnesota Wild had some interest in.

The Sharks traded two second-round picks along with a depth defenseman to the Canucks for Kiefer Sherwood.

Sherwood, 30, has 17 goals, 23 points, and 210 hits in 44 games this season with the Canucks and is now a member of the Sharks.

Minnesota had been interested in him. Even after the Quinn Hughes trade, the Wild still had some interest.

Now the Wild will have to pivot to a different plan.

