Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
Newly Acquired Forward To Make Wild Debut Tonight Vs Lightning cover image

Newly Acquired Forward To Make Wild Debut Tonight Vs Lightning

Dylan Loucks
6h
Partner
168Members·2,402Posts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Robby Fabbri joins the Wild lineup tonight, stepping into a new jersey and a prime scoring opportunity against the formidable Lightning.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (35-16-10) is back in action tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning (38-16-4) on national television (TNT).

With injured forward Marcus Foligno out with a lower-body injury, the Wild claimed forward Robby Fabbri off waivers from the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

The 5-foot-11 forward will wear No. 21 with the Wild, last worn by Brendan Gaunce in 2025.

Fabbri, 30, has recorded 107 goals, 113 assists, 220 points and 558 hits in 457 career NHL games. He will make his Wild debut tonight on a line with Nico Sturm and Vinnie Hinostroza.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

USA Hockey GM Bill Guerin deflects criticism of Olympic celebration, prioritizing the gold medal victory over public opinion.
thehockeynews.com'Nothing's Going To Ruin This': USA General Manager Bill Guerin Speaks On Olympic Celebration ControversyUSA Hockey GM Bill Guerin deflects criticism of Olympic celebration, prioritizing the gold medal victory over public opinion.

- Wild Claim Robby Fabbri Off Waivers From Blues.

- Wild's Kirill Kaprizov Ties Marian Gaborik's All-Time Goals Record.

- 'I'm Usually Seeing Ghosts': Wild's Quinn Hughes Embraces Viral Stare Reputation.

- Wild Goalie Prospect Steals The Show In Slovakia's Upset Win In Olympic Opener.

- From The Crease: Gustavsson On The 'Swagger' Quinn Hughes Has Brought.

Minnesota Wild Roster MovesMinnesota WildSt. Louis BluesTampa Bay Lightning
Latest News
1