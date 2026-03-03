Newly Acquired Forward To Make Wild Debut Tonight Vs Lightning

The 5-foot-11 forward will wear No. 21 with the Wild, last worn by Brendan Gaunce in 2025.
Fabbri, 30, has recorded 107 goals, 113 assists, 220 points and 558 hits in 457 career NHL games. He will make his Wild debut tonight on a line with Nico Sturm and Vinnie Hinostroza.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.