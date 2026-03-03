Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
Newly Acquired Forward Will Wear No. 21 With Wild cover image

Newly Acquired Forward Will Wear No. 21 With Wild

Dylan Loucks
1h
Partner
168Members·2,396Posts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Robby Fabbri joins the Wild, bringing proven scoring ability and toughness. He'll don No. 21.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild made a few moves on Monday after its 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

With injured forward Marcus Foligno out, the Wild claimed forward Robby Fabbri off waivers from the Blues.

He has scored 15 or more goals four times in his career and is a good bottom six forward. He is two years removed from an 18-goals season with the Detroit Red Wings in 2023-24.

Fabbri, 30, has recorded 107 goals, 113 assists, 220 points and 558 hits in 457 career NHL games. He is no Foligno but it gives the Wild some time to decide what they need to do.

The 5-foot-11 forward will wear No. 21 with the Wild, last worn by Brendan Gaunce in 2025. Fabbri is now the 11th player in Wild franchise history to wear 21.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

USA Hockey GM Bill Guerin deflects criticism of Olympic celebration, prioritizing the gold medal victory over public opinion.
thehockeynews.com'Nothing's Going To Ruin This': USA General Manager Bill Guerin Speaks On Olympic Celebration ControversyUSA Hockey GM Bill Guerin deflects criticism of Olympic celebration, prioritizing the gold medal victory over public opinion.

- Wild Claim Robby Fabbri Off Waivers From Blues.

- Wild's Kirill Kaprizov Ties Marian Gaborik's All-Time Goals Record.

- 'I'm Usually Seeing Ghosts': Wild's Quinn Hughes Embraces Viral Stare Reputation.

- Wild Goalie Prospect Steals The Show In Slovakia's Upset Win In Olympic Opener.

- From The Crease: Gustavsson On The 'Swagger' Quinn Hughes Has Brought.

Minnesota WildMarcus FolignoTampa Bay LightningSt. Louis BluesMinnesota Wild Roster MovesWild's Jerseys
Latest News
1