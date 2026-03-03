Newly Acquired Forward Will Wear No. 21 With Wild

He has scored 15 or more goals four times in his career and is a good bottom six forward. He is two years removed from an 18-goals season with the Detroit Red Wings in 2023-24.
Fabbri, 30, has recorded 107 goals, 113 assists, 220 points and 558 hits in 457 career NHL games. He is no Foligno but it gives the Wild some time to decide what they need to do.
The 5-foot-11 forward will wear No. 21 with the Wild, last worn by Brendan Gaunce in 2025. Fabbri is now the 11th player in Wild franchise history to wear 21.
