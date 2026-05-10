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Quinn Hughes Sets Franchise Record, Brock Faber Matches It In Wild 5-1 Win cover image

Quinn Hughes Sets Franchise Record, Brock Faber Matches It In Wild 5-1 Win

Dylan Loucks
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Minnesota's blue liners dominated Game 3 as a pair of historic strikes fueled a crucial victory, cutting Colorado’s series lead while rewriting the franchise playoff record books.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Quinn Hughes made franchise history for the Minnesota Wild in its game against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the second round.

He assisted on the first goal for the Wild on Saturday when Kirill Kaprizov opened the scoring.

Hughes, 26, followed it up with one of his own in the first period.

His goal set a franchise record. The most by a defenseman in a single postseason.

That was until Brock Faber tied that with his fourth of the postseason. Faber got on the board in the second period on a weird deflection play.

Hughes scored five goals in 48 regular-season games this season for Minnesota. He has four in nine postseason games this year.

The Wild were able to walk away with a 5-1 win in Game 3 of the series and now are down 2-1 overall. 

Hughes is now tied with Mitch Marner for the second-most points in the NHL with 13. Kaprizov leads the league with 14.

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Minnesota WildColorado AvalancheNHL PlayoffsQuinn HughesBrock Faber
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