Quinn Hughes Ties Ryan Suter, Sets Sights On Owning Wild History

Hughes matches Suter's Wild record, showcasing electrifying offensive defenseman play and aiming to rewrite history with games remaining.
The Minnesota Wild (43-21-12) picked up a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators (39-27-10), and in the process, Quinn Hughes added his name to the franchise record book.
Hughes recorded an assist to reach 51 points on the season, matching Ryan Suter for the most by a defenseman in a single season in franchise history.
Suter hit the mark twice, 2015-16 and 2017-18, and for years it felt like one of those records that would just sit there. Not anymore.
Hughes has driven offense from the back end all season, and he’s done it in a way the Wild really haven’t had before. By pushing pace, creating off the rush and consistently setting up chances rather than just supporting them.
And the key part: he didn’t just sneak up on this number. He’s been one of the Wild’s most important offensive players.
With games still left, Hughes now has a chance to take the record outright, which we all know will happen.
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