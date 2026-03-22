Quinn Hughes Ties Wild Record, Continues Historic Assist Pace

Quinn Hughes continues etching his name in the Wild record books; his historic assist pace leaves defensemen in the dust.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild (40-19-12) defenseman Quinn Hughes just keeps stacking nights like this.
With two assists against the Dallas Stars (43-15-11), Hughes recorded his 12th multi-point game of the season, tying Brock Faber (2025-26) and Ryan Suter (2018-19) for the most in a single season by a Wild defenseman.
He’s doing it in way fewer games, too.
Hughes, 26, now has 63 assists in 65 games. This leads all NHL defensemen and sits fourth among all skaters.
That total also puts him in rare company.
Over the past 35 years, only names like Ray Bourque, Erik Karlsson, Roman Josi, Sergei Zubov and Paul Coffey have hit that mark through 65 games in a season.
Since making his Wild debut on Dec. 14, Hughes has 42 assists. Which is the most among NHL defensemen in that span and third among all skaters.
Every game, it feels like he’s either creating something or driving play in a way few players can.
He’s also closing in on the Wild’s single-season assist record for a defenseman. Ryan Suter holds the top two spots at 45 (2017-18) and 43 (2015-16). Hughes is right there with plenty of runway left.
At this point, it’s not just a strong stretch. It’s one of the best offensive seasons by a defenseman the Wild have ever seen.
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