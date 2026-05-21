'There's Always A Way': Wild Hunting A True No. 1 Center

Armed with newfound cap flexibility and trade assets, GM Bill Guerin is hunting an elite top-line center to cement the Wild’s status as legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.
Could they truly become a Stanley Cup contender without a legitimate No. 1 center?
That question became even more real when the Wild acquired superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes.
On Monday, Wild General Manager Bill Guerin gave the clearest indication yet that the organization exactly what it still needs.
"The preference would be to get a natural center," Guerin said.
That answer came after Guerin and John Hynes were both asked whether Matt Boldy could potentially move to center long-term and shift the focus to acquiring a top winger, which would be much easier to get.
While both acknowledged Boldy is capable of taking faceoffs and handling the position in short stretches, neither sounded interested in making a permanent solution.
“I think Matt is naturally a winger,” Guerin said. “I think another part of Matt’s evolution into being this superstar player that he is, is that he’s grown into being able to do other things. Taking faceoffs is one of them. Last year it was the penalty kill, this year he’s taken a lot more faceoffs and proven that he can do it.”
But Guerin quickly pivoted back to the bigger picture.
“In the end, I think he’s a winger,” Guerin said. “I guess the preference would be to get a natural center.”
That comment alone may have revealed Minnesota’s biggest offseason priority. The Wild are entering one of the most aggressive summers of the Guerin era.
The organization finally has cap flexibility returning. Hughes is viewed internally as a long-term priority. The team just reached the second round and believes its Stanley Cup window is officially open.
Now the focus turns toward finding the one piece many around the league believe Minnesota still lacks: a true top-line center.
Guerin did little to cool that speculation.
“The talk here is always a number one center,” Guerin said. “Obviously, that’s — hey, look — we’ll see what’s available.”
Then came perhaps the most important answer of the day.
Asked directly whether the Wild have the assets necessary to make a blockbuster trade for a 1C, Guerin did not hesitate.
“Yeah,” he said. “There’s always a way. There’s always a deal to be made.”
This is no longer a General Manager cautiously preaching patience while navigating dead cap penalties and roster limitations. This is a front office openly acknowledging it believes the team is ready to compete for a Stanley Cup right now.
“We’re in a window now,” Guerin said later in the availability. “We’re in a window now where we have a very good team.”
Guerin already proved his willingness to make a major swing when he acquired Hughes during the season. The move transformed the pace, confidence, and ceiling of the roster almost immediately.
Guerin admitted Hughes elevated the entire room.
“I think when you add a player like Quinn, I think the guys in the room, yeah, they walk a little bit taller,” Guerin said. “They’ve got a little more swagger to them, because you just added a world class player and you’re better.”
Now the question becomes whether Guerin can replicate that impact down the middle.
The Wild have received strong center play in stretches from Joel Eriksson Ek, while Ryan Hartman has also spent time in the middle. But against elite playoff teams like Colorado, the gap in high-end center depth still felt noticeable.
Nathan MacKinnon controlled games. Colorado dictated the pace through the middle of the ice.
And while Minnesota proved it could compete, the playoffs may have reinforced why so many contenders are built around elite centers. Michael McCarron as the team's No. 2 center and Nick Foligno as the No. 3 center does not cut it against the league's elite.
The Wild know it. Their fans know it. And based on Guerin’s comments Monday, the front office clearly knows it too.
That does not mean a move is guaranteed. Guerin repeatedly stressed that the market will dictate what is possible.
“I can’t give you those answers today because we don’t know who’s going to be available,” Guerin said.
Still, he also made one thing clear:
“If there’s something out there that can make our team better, I am willing to do it, and I won’t sit on my hands.”
Minnesota has some young assets and draft capital. Most importantly, they finally have cap space opening up.
That combination creates pressure to act aggressively.
Especially because the Wild no longer sound satisfied with simply making playoff progress.
“The expectations, they’re higher than they’ve ever been before,” Guerin said. “Our goal is to win the Stanley Cup.”
And based on everything Guerin said Monday, he does not sound interested in entering that fight without trying to find one more elite piece down the middle.
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