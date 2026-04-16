'They Both Can Play': Wild Not Tipping Cap Of Who Is Starting In Net For Game 1 Of Playoffs

“I guess I’ll leave it as this: I feel like both goalies have been excellent for us all year long. Both guys can play. Our team feels comfortable in front of both guys I feel putting both guys in. So, I think we’ll just take it day by day and we’ll make the decision, we’ll go to Game 1 together as a team, and then we’ll see how that goes. But as far as the goalies, there’s a reason why they basically play well. Look at their track records against playoff teams, top teams; they both have winning records. They’re both good. They both can play. So, I think that’s a good decision to have to make.”