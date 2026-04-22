This One Feels Different: Wild Bring Heated Series Home For Game 3

“It's a fine line but it's a line of really who we've been," Hynes said. "I'd say over the last two years here, I continue to talk about it, is the penalty discipline that we have, we do play with strong structure, we're a pretty focused group. We don't get too high. We don't get too low. We don't really get taken off our game. So I think those things are part of the fabric and the identity that we've built together as a group. Now we need to make sure that we continue to do that.”