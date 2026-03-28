Wild's Jared Spurgeon Out With A Lower-Body Injury, Considered Day-To-Day

In the Wild's last game against the Florida Panthers, captain Jared Spurgeon left the game with a lower-body injury.
Spurgeon, 36, left the game after crashing hard into Jesper Wallstedt and the post. He nailed his face into the post. He did not return to that game and did not play on Saturday.
"He's doing well," Wild head coach John Hynes said pregame. "He's not going to play, but I would classify him as day-to-day."
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