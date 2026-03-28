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Wild's Jared Spurgeon Out With A Lower-Body Injury, Considered Day-To-Day cover image

Wild's Jared Spurgeon Out With A Lower-Body Injury, Considered Day-To-Day

Dylan Loucks
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Defenseman Jared Spurgeon's absence leaves a void on the Wild's blue line. What does this injury mean for their playoff push?

The Minnesota Wild (41-20-12) is back in action today against the Boston Bruins (40-14-8) to wrap up its three-game road trip.

In the Wild's last game against the Florida Panthers, captain Jared Spurgeon left the game with a lower-body injury.

Spurgeon, 36, left the game after crashing hard into Jesper Wallstedt and the post. He nailed his face into the post. He did not return to that game and did not play on Saturday.

"He's doing well," Wild head coach John Hynes said pregame. "He's not going to play, but I would classify him as day-to-day."

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