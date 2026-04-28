Who's Out If Mats Zuccarello, Yakov Trenin Play In Game 5?

Game 5 lineup uncertainty looms. Discover who sits if Zuccarello and Trenin return to the ice, impacting crucial strategic decisions.
The Minnesota Wild (2-2) hit the ice on Monday for a practice before traveling for Game 5 against the Dallas Stars (2-2) in Dallas.
Both Mats Zuccarello and Yakov Trenin took the ice and skated with the team.
“I think it’s a good sign," Wild head coach John Hynes said on Zuccarello practicing. "We’ll see how he felt and what his response is from that. But it is definitely a step in the right direction.”
Trenin has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury.
“Trenny is the same," Hynes said. "It’s good that they both skated but they now have to see how they’re feeling. We’ll probably know more in the morning.”
Hynes said that the two will be questionable to play in Game 5. He also said they were in Game 3 and both missed. He also said Zuccarello would be in Game 4 and he did not play either.
“I’d put them at questionable right now.”
But it is a positive that they both skated.
If both play, the question is who comes out?
Bobby Brink and Nico Sturm did not play Game 1. They both started playing once Zuccarello and Trenin missed games.
The simple move is to take both of those out again if Zuccarello and Trenin return. With Zuccarello out, Brink has been on the top line and top power play.
On Monday, with Zuccarello on the top power play unit, Brink was on the second unit. This would suggest Brink would stay in since he was on the second power play unit.
We know Sturm will be out. So, who is the second? It is hard to imagine Nick Foligno is taken out, just for PK reasons, so it is safe to assume it will be the rookie Danila Yurov.
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