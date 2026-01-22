Wild Activate Joel Eriksson Ek Off Injured Reserve Ahead Of Red Wings Game

We knew there would be some moves to be made if any of the injured players were to be ready for tonight. So far, the Wild have only made on move.
Joel Eriksson Ek has been activated off the Injured Reserve (IR) and forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been re-assigned to the American Hockey League (AHL).
Eriksson Ek, 28, missed six games due to a lower-body injury. The Wild went 2-4-0 in those six games without Eriksson Ek.
The 6-foot-3 center has 11 goals, 21 assists and 32 points in 45 games this year as the Wild's engine.
We will see if he is in the lineup tonight based on line rushes during warmups. Wild head coach John Hynes said after morning skate that Eriksson Ek will be a game-time decision.
