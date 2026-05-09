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Wild Announce Jesper Wallstedt As Starting Goaltender For Game 3

Dylan Loucks
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Down 0-2 against the undefeated Avalanche, Minnesota turns back to their rookie netminder. With key veterans still sidelined, Wallstedt must replicate his regular-season success to save the series.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (4-4) is back in action today against the Colorado Avalanche (6-0) for Game 3.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Jonas Brodin have both missed the first two games and the Wild have lost both of them. Neither of the two will play tonight as well.

After Jesper Wallsted allowed eight goals in Game 1, the Wild turned to Filip Gustavsson for Game 2. He didn't do much better.

Gustavsson let up four in the loss and stopped 18 shots.

In the regular season, Gustavsson is 3-7-1 with a 3.56 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage in 11 starts against Colorado.

In his career against the Avalanche (regular season), Wallstedt is 1-1-1 with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage in four games (three starts), all this season.

Wild head coach John Hynes said after morning skate on Saturday that we will have to find out during warmups.

Then he admited it will be Wallstedt.

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