Wild Announce Jesper Wallstedt As Starting Goaltender For Game 3

Joel Eriksson Ek and Jonas Brodin have both missed the first two games and the Wild have lost both of them. Neither of the two will play tonight as well.
After Jesper Wallsted allowed eight goals in Game 1, the Wild turned to Filip Gustavsson for Game 2. He didn't do much better.
Gustavsson let up four in the loss and stopped 18 shots.
In the regular season, Gustavsson is 3-7-1 with a 3.56 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage in 11 starts against Colorado.
In his career against the Avalanche (regular season), Wallstedt is 1-1-1 with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage in four games (three starts), all this season.
Wild head coach John Hynes said after morning skate on Saturday that we will have to find out during warmups.
Then he admited it will be Wallstedt.
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