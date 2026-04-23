Wild Let Special Teams Slip And The Series Is Slipping With It

"Just keep going," Quinn Hughes said. "I mean you never know when you’re going to get hot on the power play. Might be next game. It could be the game after that. Like I just said, whether we were 4-for-4 on the power play tonight or 0-for-whatever we were, that doesn’t change how we have to approach the next game. You know, we’re going to need it again. Obviously, we had our looks to be the difference and it just didn’t go."