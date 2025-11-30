Wild Place Forward Tyler Pitlick On Waivers

ST. PAUL, Minn - After last night's game between the Minnesota Wild (14-7-5) and the Buffalo Sabres (10-11-4), the Wild have placed forward Tyler Pitlick on waivers.

Pitlick, 34, has played in 15 games this year and has zero points. It has been 736 days since he last scored an NHL goal. Nov 25, 2023.

Wild head coach John Hynes said after the game on Saturday that Marco Rossi could join the team for the road trip. There is no media availability on Sunday, so we will find out on Monday if Rossi will join the team.

Ben Jones was the extra skater on Saturday. So if Rossi is back they would not need two extra skaters.

That being said, if Pitlick clears waivers and no one claims him, it does not mean he will be sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL).

