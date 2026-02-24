Logo
Minnesota Wild
Wild Recall Ben Jones, Matt Kiersted From Iowa cover image

Wild Recall Ben Jones, Matt Kiersted From Iowa

Dylan Loucks
5h
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Olympic returnees arrive as Minnesota boosts its roster, recalling defense and forward talent from the AHL ahead of key matchups.

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (34-24-10) is back in action on Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche (37-9-9).

Minnesota held another practice on Tuesday which was ran by Associate Coach Jack Cupano.

Filip Gustavsson, Jesper Wallstedt, Joel Eriksson Ek, David Spacek and Nico Sturm were all on the ice as they returned from the Olympics.

The Wild also recalled Matt Kiersted and Ben Jones from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

USA players Brock Faber, Quinn Hughes and Matt Boldy are still away from the team. Along with head coach John Hynes who was USA's assistant coach.

The Wild play a back-to-back on Thursday and Friday before they return home on Sunday against the St. Louis Blues.

