Wild Reveal Starting Goaltender For Game 2 In Dallas

A shocking lineup change looms for Game 2. Who will step into the crease as Dallas faces an unexpected goaltending shift?
The Minnesota Wild (1-0) took the ice on Monday morning for morning skate before its Game 2 matchup against the Dallas Stars (0-1).
Minnesota took the ice with the same group of guys that took the ice before Game 1.
Which means rookie goaltender Jesper Wallstedt will start against the Stars in Game 2. Wild head coach John Hynes confirmed it.
Wallstedt, 23, stopped 27-of-28 in the 6-1 victory over the Stars in Game 1 and will get a chance to backstop the Wild to its first 2-0 series lead in franchise history.
Minnesota has held a lead in six consecutive playoff series. The Stars have lost Game 1 in nine of their last 11 playoff series.
In the last eight instances when they have lost Game 1, the Stars are 6-2 in Game 2. They have come back to win five of those eight series.
Wallstedt is 4-1-0 with a 1.62 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage in his last five games.
He is 5-3-1 in his last ten games (nine starts) with a 1.89 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage. Now Wallstedt will push to help the Wild accomplish something Minnesota has never done.
Take a 2-0 series lead.
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