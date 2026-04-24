Wild Rule Rugged Forward Yakov Trenin Out For Game 4

Mats Zuccarello has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury and was not on the ice on Friday for practice with the team. He did skate before Minnesota practiced.
Forward Yakov Trenin missed Game 3 with an upper-body injury as well and was not on the ice for practice on Friday.
Wild head coach John Hynes said after the practice that Zuccarello will be a game-time decision and Trenin will not play.
"That means he's questionable for tomorrow," Hynes said on Zuccarello skating on his own. "He's making good strides. Trenin will not be available tomorrow. Zuccy is going to be game time."
Trenin, 29, led the NHL in hits with 413 hits in his first-ever 82-game season. He also set the Wild franchise record for most hits in a single season.
The 6-foot-2 forward was the only Wild player to have played in 82 games. Trenin set a Wild franchise record for most hits in a single game with 13 in Game 1.
He has 1,359 career hits in 457 NHL games. In 28 career playoff games, Trenin has 115 hits. Including 50 hits in eight career playoff games with Minnesota.
Tough not to have him in the linup for sure.
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