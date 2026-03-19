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Wild's Bobby Brink Returns From Injury Tonight Vs Blackhawks

Dylan Loucks
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Bobby Brink is back. The Wild forward rejoins the lineup tonight, facing off against the Blackhawks after a significant injury layoff.

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild (39-18-12) is back in action tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks (25-30-12) for the second consecutive game between the two.

Minnesota had a morning skate today. Wild head coach John Hynes said that they will welcome back Bobby Brink tonight.

Brink, 24, missed the last four games due to an upper-body injury, but it appears as though he'll be back in action against Chicago. In three games with the Wild, Brink has one goal and is a plus-2.

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