Wild's Danila Yurov Is Close But Won't Play Against Calgary

The Minnesota Wild (15-7-4) is back in action tonight against the Calgary Flames (9-15-4) to continue its road trip.

After morning skate on Thursday, Wild head coach John Hynes said that Danila Yurov will not play again tonight for Minnesota but his return is close.

He did not play against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. He was listed day-to-day with a lower-body injury that he played through for three games before missing Tuesday's game.

‘That One’s Not Going Anywhere’: Inside Jesper Wallstedt’s Signature Win Celebration

Jesper Wallstedt’s unique arrow celebration is here to stay. Discover the rookie’s fiery post-win ritual after a pivotal victory against the Avalanche.

