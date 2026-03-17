Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek To Miss Next Few Games With Lower-Body Injury

Chicago will have the river green just as the stands of the United Center are filled with forest green Wild jerseys.
Minnesota had a morning skate today. Wild head coach John Hynes said that they will be without their top center tonight.
Joel Eriksson Ek will be out with a lower-body injury. General Manager Bill Guerin told Michael Russo of The Athletic that Eriksson Ek will miss at least the next three games.
Eriksson Ek, 29, has 17 goals, 27 assists, 44 points and 92 hits in 62 games for Minnesota.
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