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Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek To Miss Next Few Games With Lower-Body Injury cover image

Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek To Miss Next Few Games With Lower-Body Injury

Dylan Loucks
5h
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Dylan Loucks
5h
Updated at Mar 17, 2026, 20:51
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Minnesota's top center sidelined. Joel Eriksson Ek's lower-body injury forces him out for at least three crucial games.

The Minnesota Wild (38-18-12) is back in action tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks (25-30-11) for a St. Patrick's Day Special.

Chicago will have the river green just as the stands of the United Center are filled with forest green Wild jerseys.

Minnesota had a morning skate today. Wild head coach John Hynes said that they will be without their top center tonight.

Joel Eriksson Ek will be out with a lower-body injury. General Manager Bill Guerin told Michael Russo of The Athletic that Eriksson Ek will miss at least the next three games.

Eriksson Ek, 29, has 17 goals, 27 assists, 44 points and 92 hits in 62 games for Minnesota.

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