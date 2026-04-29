Wild’s Jonas Brodin Exits Game 5 With Lower-Body Injury

A key defenseman blocked a shot and didn't return, raising concerns for the Wild as they face playoff uncertainty.
The Minnesota Wild (2-2) welcomed back Mats Zuccarello and Yakov Trenin against the Dallas Stars (2-2) for Game 5 after their injuries.
Unfortunately for the Wild, one of their top defensemen blocked a shot in the second period and did not return.
Under two minutes into the second period, Jonas Brodin took a shot from Mikko Rantanen off the skate and was laboring.
Brodin, 32, skated off and then went down the tunnel. He did not return for the rest of the second period and is not on the ice for the third period.
The Wild have Matt Kiersted, Daemon Hunt and Jeff Petry in the wings. If Brodin can’t go for Game 6, Hunt seems like the most plausible option.
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