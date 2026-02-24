Logo
Minnesota Wild
Wild's Jonas Brodin Joins Practice But Still Out For 'Quite Some Time'

Dylan Loucks
4h
Jonas Brodin skates with the Wild again, but recovery from lower-body surgery means a lengthy absence is still ahead.

ST. PAUL, Minn - Practice on Tuesday was ran by Associate Coach Jack Cupuano as the Minnesota Wild (34-24-10) get ready to return back to action on Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche (37-9-9).

The Wild made a few roster moves on Tuesday as they are waiting for some Olympic players to return.

Filip Gustavsson, Jesper Wallstedt, Joel Eriksson Ek, David Spacek and Nico Sturm were all on the ice as they returned from the Olympics.

But the Wild recalled Matt Kiersted and Ben Jones from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jonas Brodin, who was originally named to Sweden Olympic roster but missed it due to an injury, was on the ice on Tuesday.

Brodin, 32, had surgery on a lower-body injury. He last played on January 12th against New Jersey. He was on the ice practicing on Tuesday but will still be out for quite some time.

"Quite some time away," Capuano said on Tuesday. "But at least he can get out there with us. Surgery went well, non-contact and we're just progressively and slowly moving forward."

