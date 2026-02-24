Wild's Jonas Brodin Joins Practice But Still Out For 'Quite Some Time'

Jonas Brodin, who was originally named to Sweden Olympic roster but missed it due to an injury, was on the ice on Tuesday.
Brodin, 32, had surgery on a lower-body injury. He last played on January 12th against New Jersey. He was on the ice practicing on Tuesday but will still be out for quite some time.
"Quite some time away," Capuano said on Tuesday. "But at least he can get out there with us. Surgery went well, non-contact and we're just progressively and slowly moving forward."
