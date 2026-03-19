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Wild's Kirill Kaprizov Out Tonight Vs Chicago With Lower-Body Injury cover image

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov Out Tonight Vs Chicago With Lower-Body Injury

Dylan Loucks
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Dylan Loucks
15h
Updated at Mar 19, 2026, 23:33
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A key offensive weapon sidelined, the Wild face a tough Blackhawks challenge. Can Minnesota overcome Kaprizov's absence and secure a crucial victory tonight?

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild (39-18-12) is back in action tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks (25-30-12) for the second consecutive game between the two.

Wild will welcome back an injured player tonight but they will also make a change in net with Jesper Wallstedt in.

Kirill Kaprizov was on the ice for morning skate and was in the locker room after the skate. There was no apperient injury. But he will not play tonight.

Kaprizov, 28, has 38 goals, 42 assists and 80 points in 69 games this season. The Wild announced that Kaprizov is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

On Tuesday in Chicago, Kaprizov ran into Ryan Donato. But he looked okay. We will provide updates on his status after the game on Thursday.

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