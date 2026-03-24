Wild's Kirill Kaprizov Returns Tonight Vs Tampa Following Lower-Body Injury

Superstar forward missed the last two games with a lower-body injury. In 69 games this year, Kaprizov leads the Wild in points with 80. He is tied with Matt Boldy for the team lead in goals with 38.
Wild head coach John Hynes said Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno would all travel with the team after practicing on Monday.
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