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Wild's Kirill Kaprizov Returns Tonight Vs Tampa Following Lower-Body Injury

Dylan Loucks
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The thrilling return of Wild's star scorer, Kirill Kaprizov, ignites the ice tonight against Tampa Bay. Get ready for electrifying puck action!

The Minnesota Wild (40-19-12) is back in action tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning (43-21-5) to start a three-game road trip.

Some positive news on the Wild injury front.

Superstar forward missed the last two games with a lower-body injury. In 69 games this year, Kaprizov leads the Wild in points with 80. He is tied with Matt Boldy for the team lead in goals with 38.

Wild head coach John Hynes said Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno would all travel with the team after practicing on Monday.

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