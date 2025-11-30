Wild's Marcus Foligno Won't Travel On Roadtrip, Marco Rossi's Status Is Uncertain

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (14-7-5) fell in a shootout to the Buffalo Sabres (10-11-4) on Saturday night. It was the Wild's first loss in eight games.

The Wild were 7-0-0 without Vladimir Tarasenko in the lineup. On Saturday he returned to the lineup after being out with a lower-body injury.

Minnesota is set to go on a four-game road trip starting on Tuesday in Edmonton. Marcus Foligno and Vinnie Hinostroza will not make the trip, Wild head coach John Hynes said.

Forward Marco Rossi could though. Hynes did not rule him out when asked if any injured players would go on the trip. Although he did have to think about it.

"I would say that Foligno no. And Hinostroza no. Rossi I’ll know more probably tomorrow [Sunday} or Monday."

Rossi, 24, has missed the last eight games with a lower body injury. he has four goals and 13 points in 17 games this year for Minnesota. It would be a big boost to get him back in the lineup.

