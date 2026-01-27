Wild's Marcus Johansson Named To Team Sweden For Olympics

Johansson, 35, has represented Sweden on the National stage already.
He had four goals and four assists in the World Championships last year in nine games and even won Silver with Sweden's Olympic team in 2014 when they lost to Canada.
Two years ago in the World Championships for Sweden, Johansson had six goals and six assists in nine games.
“I’m not the decision maker, but I think the way that he’s played to date and he’s played on other Sweden national teams. He’s gone to the World Championships numerous times, he’s played in the Olympics, and he’s playing some of his best hockey,” Hynes earlier this month. “Good for him. I’m hoping he certainly makes it.”
Due to the injury of Leo Carlson, Johansson has now been named the replacement.
“It’s an honor to play for your country," Johansson said.
The veteran winger has 13 goals, 21 assists and 34 points in 48 games for the Wild this year and is now heading to Italy to play for Sweden in the Olympics.
