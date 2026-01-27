Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
Wild's Marcus Johansson Named To Team Sweden For Olympics cover image

Wild's Marcus Johansson Named To Team Sweden For Olympics

Dylan Loucks
33m
Partner
158Members·2,264Posts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Initially overlooked, Marcus Johansson earned a coveted spot on Team Sweden, joining fellow Wild teammates for Olympic glory.

ST. PAUL, Minn - After being a snub for the Olympic team, Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Johansson has now been named to Sweden's Olympic team.

He will join the Wild goaltending duo of Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt along with Joel Eriksson Ek.

Johansson, 35, has represented Sweden on the National stage already.

He had four goals and four assists in the World Championships last year in nine games and even won Silver with Sweden's Olympic team in 2014 when they lost to Canada.

Two years ago in the World Championships for Sweden, Johansson had six goals and six assists in nine games. 

“I’m not the decision maker, but I think the way that he’s played to date and he’s played on other Sweden national teams. He’s gone to the World Championships numerous times, he’s played in the Olympics, and he’s playing some of his best hockey,” Hynes earlier this month. “Good for him. I’m hoping he certainly makes it.”

Due to the injury of Leo Carlson, Johansson has now been named the replacement.

“It’s an honor to play for your country," Johansson said.

The veteran winger has 13 goals, 21 assists and 34 points in 48 games for the Wild this year and is now heading to Italy to play for Sweden in the Olympics.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories#

Hynes believes David Jiricek is progressing, but solidifying puck decisions and positioning will unlock his NHL potential and drive consistency.
thehockeynews.comHynes: Consistency The Next Step For Wild's David JiricekHynes believes David Jiricek is progressing, but solidifying puck decisions and positioning will unlock his NHL potential and drive consistency.

- Quinn Hughes Breaks Franchise Record In 18th Game.

- Immediate Impact: Quinn Hughes' Start With The Wild Has Been Historically Fast.

- 'You Want To Get Out Of Your Zone': Why Quinn Hughes Changes The Game For The Wild.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

Latest News
1