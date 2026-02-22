Wild's Matt Boldy Opens Scoring In Olympic Gold Medal Game

Boldy ignites the gold medal game with a stunning opening goal. Experience the thrilling start to Olympic hockey glory.
USA and Canada squared off after a long Olympic tournament in the Gold Medal game on Sunday. USA opened the game with almost two minutes of zone time but didnt get a shot.
Canada quickly flipped the script and had the looks before Minnesota Wild stars sparked the opening goal.
Quinn Hughes, who now has a point in every game of the tournament, passed one to the captain, Auston Matthews, who connected with Matt Boldy.
Boldy, 24, surged ahead before he flipped one in the air for a soft chip passed the Canadian defense.
Devon Toews and Cale Makar rank as one of, if not the best, defense pair in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche. But the Wild superstar made them look silly.
With the goal, Boldy scored the fastest goal (6:00) by any team to start a gold medal game in an Olympic Games with NHL players, ahead of Team USA’s Tony Amonte (8:49 in 2002 GMG).
Hughes picked up the secondary assist on the play. Which was his seventh assist of Milano Cortina 2026 established a new mark for the most assists by an American in a single Olympic tournament with NHL players.
