Wild's Matt Boldy Wins Back-To-Back NHL Three Stars Of The Week

Boldy's blistering offensive streak continues, earning him an unprecedented second consecutive NHL Three Stars of the Week honor. Unstoppable scoring power!
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The NHL announced on Monday the three stars of the week. New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer, Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs and Minnesota Wild winger Matt Boldy have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending March 1.
Boldy, 24, fresh off winning a gold medal with the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, led the NHL with three goals, four assists and seven points in three games for the Wild.
Boldy has points in nine consecutive games dating to Jan. 24 (8-10—18). He is second in the NHL with 35 goals and sits ninth with 69 points through 57 games this season (35-34—69).
